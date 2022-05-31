Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan: Actors who quit smoking for good

Smoking is injurious to health -- A line strategically placed below cigarette labels that seldom fails to catch our attention, has been taken seriously by many Bollywood celebrities at some point in their lives to lead a healthier lifestyle. On World No Tobacco Day, here's a list of actors who got rid of smoking habits with their sheer determination. (Also read: World No Tobacco Day: Quitting smoking was hard and everyday was a battle admits Arjun Rampal)

Once a smoker, actor Hrithik Roshan eventually ditched the habit on realising the harmful effects of cigarettes. In 2020, in response to a fan on Twitter, the War star clarified that he is now a "non-smoker" and called cigarettes a "virus." "I am a non smoker. And if I was Krrish, first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet," Hrithik had tweeted.

Salman Khan was a chain-smoker. He reportedly gave up his injurious habit after suffering some health problems.

Arjun Rampal, who started smoking when he was in boarding school, became a non-smoker during the pandemic in 2020. His baby boy Arik motivated him to quit cigarettes. “I was sitting with Arik in the middle of a pandemic, and I thought I’m just messing my lungs, and playing with my health. I know the capacity I have for outputs is far greater than what it is today,” he told Hindustan Times.

Konkana Sensharma, who used to be a heavy smoker, quit smoking after she embraced motherhood. She welcomed her son Haroon in 2011.

Saif Ali Khan chose to give up smoking after he was reportedly hospitalized for a heart attack at the age of 36 as a result of his habit.

Actor Vivek Oberoi also used to smoke in the past. According to reports, one visit to a cancer hospital in Mumbai transformed his life. He has even been featured in several "no smoking" commercials.