Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan: Actors who quit smoking for good
bollywood

Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan: Actors who quit smoking for good

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, here's a list of Bollywood actors who were once hooked to their smoking habit but were able to kick it for good. 
Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan
Published on May 31, 2022 05:09 PM IST
ANI |

Smoking is injurious to health -- A line strategically placed below cigarette labels that seldom fails to catch our attention, has been taken seriously by many Bollywood celebrities at some point in their lives to lead a healthier lifestyle. On World No Tobacco Day, here's a list of actors who got rid of smoking habits with their sheer determination. (Also read: World No Tobacco Day: Quitting smoking was hard and everyday was a battle admits Arjun Rampal)

Once a smoker, actor Hrithik Roshan eventually ditched the habit on realising the harmful effects of cigarettes. In 2020, in response to a fan on Twitter, the War star clarified that he is now a "non-smoker" and called cigarettes a "virus." "I am a non smoker. And if I was Krrish, first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet," Hrithik had tweeted.

Salman Khan was a chain-smoker. He reportedly gave up his injurious habit after suffering some health problems.

Arjun Rampal, who started smoking when he was in boarding school, became a non-smoker during the pandemic in 2020. His baby boy Arik motivated him to quit cigarettes. “I was sitting with Arik in the middle of a pandemic, and I thought I’m just messing my lungs, and playing with my health. I know the capacity I have for outputs is far greater than what it is today,” he told Hindustan Times.

RELATED STORIES

Konkana Sensharma, who used to be a heavy smoker, quit smoking after she embraced motherhood. She welcomed her son Haroon in 2011.

Saif Ali Khan chose to give up smoking after he was reportedly hospitalized for a heart attack at the age of 36 as a result of his habit.

(Also read: Kareena Kapoor holds Saif Ali Khan's arm, couple greets paparazzi with smiles. Watch)

Actor Vivek Oberoi also used to smoke in the past. According to reports, one visit to a cancer hospital in Mumbai transformed his life. He has even been featured in several "no smoking" commercials.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world no tobacco day bollywood
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP