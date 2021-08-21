World Senior Citizen’s Day Special: Puneet Issar says there’s no such word as age, it’s just the mind

After hitting the age of 60, fitness should be all the more important, feels actor Puneet Issar, who himself is extremely fitness conscious.

On the occasion of World Senior Citizen’s Day, the 62-year-old shares, “I workout two to three hours every day. I am going to be 63 in September, but age is just a number for me. Umar se baal safed hote hain khoon nahi. Mentally, I still run 10 kms a day. Weight training is a must for me. I don’t believe in artificial supplements. God has given me a good structure and genes, and I just maintain it and why not.”

The actor, known for films such as Sanam Bewafa, Border, Krrish, Partner, Ready among others, also slams the mentality of Indian people, who think that after reaching the age of 60, their life is over and they forget that health is wealth.

“Hamari soch hai ki exercise karna and workout is for young people and it should be done only when you are young. But what we don’t understand that we don’t need exercises so much in our young days because your metabolism is fast and your overall health is good,” he continues, “When you start ageing, the degeneration of the bones start. We need to strengthen the muscle around the bones and so your body can function for a prolonged period. And the only way for that to happen is through workouts, you have to do weight training.”

The actor says people should not be caught up with their age and especially those who give up workout post the age of 30 or 40 must not do that.

“On the contrary after 60 exercising is compulsory, it is the most important thing. I think this is all in the mind, agar aap sochoge ki aap buddhe ho, toh aap buddhe ho jaoge. And then that will be the end of it,” adds the former Bigg Boss contestant.

Sharing words of wisdom for everyone who’s touched the 60 mark, Issar urges that just don’t have a sedentary lifestyle.

Explaining further, he says, “Body is like a car and as it gets older, you need servicing. As you grow older you have to maintain your body. There is now such word as age. Age is just the mind. A person may be 70 but he is super fit. Sometimes people are genetically different, they have great metabolism. Just eat well and workout well and then you will be able to delay this degeneration process. And this applies to both men and women.”