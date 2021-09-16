Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wrapping projects will help us in keeping losses at bay: Dibyendu Bhattacharya
bollywood

Wrapping projects will help us in keeping losses at bay: Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya enjoys shooting for different projects at a go
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Dibyendu Bhattacharya (sourced)

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya enjoys shooting for different projects at a go. “Since my NSD days I am conditioned and trained to do so, where I shot for different short films at the same time being made by my batch-mates. Also, while doing theatre I was part of two-three plays that were staged on the same day. As my character for one got wrapped, I was all geared up to be on the stage for the other. It was something that I always enjoyed doing and it never posed any pressure on me, it still doesn’t,” says the actor on his Lucknow visit.

The Criminal Justice and Black Friday actor feels it’s because of the lockdowns that all shooting schedules have gone haywire.

“At present as actors our main concern should be to wrap whatever projects we have in hand as no one knows what is in store because virus is still very much there. By wrapping projects that are midway will help us in keeping losses at bay and also support daily wage earners to a great extent. I have no qualms travelling twice in a day from one set to another as along as work is being done and it’s keeping my makers happy. Also, my wife is the happiest, woh to thakk gyi mujhe ghar mei dekh dekh ke lockdown mein…(laughs) ”

RELATED STORIES

The Dev D actor is happy that all his recent shows and characters have gone down well with the audience and earning him praise. “I am humbled and overwhelmed how viewers have liked my roles. Audience’s response particularly to the roles that are a mix of shades and have multiple layers —Layak in Criminal… or honest Bengali cop in Undekhi — surprised me because they were hard core human characters of today’s time.”

Currently, Bhattacharya is shooting in Manali and Lucknow.

“In Lucknow I wrapped my sequence in Jamtara-2 while in Manali the shoot is on for Undekhi. I also completed a film abroad and it was actually shot in lot of chaos as we were to work as per Covid restrictions and travelling with entire cast and crew was definitely a Herculean task. I lost my mother mid of this year but couldn’t reach India from the shoot abroad due to several hindrances — I was late by over a week. But alas! Such is life,” says the versatile actor.

