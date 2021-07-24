Yami Gautam appears solo at airport, paparazzi ask why husband Aditya Dhar is not with her. Watch her reply

Actor Yami Gautam was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday sans her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar. She was dressed in a maroon salwar kameez and wore a black mask. As she walked out of the terminal, the paparazzi began clicking pictures of her and asked her about him.

In a video shared on Instagram, a photographer could be heard asking Yami Gautam, “Aditya sir nahi aaye?” She smiled and said, “Shooting meri hai toh woh kaise aayenge (I am the one who has to go for a shoot, so why will he be with me)?” She also urged everyone to ‘stay safe’.

Yami tied the knot with Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony on June 4. They announced the news with identical Instagram posts, in which they said that their wedding only had ‘immediate family’ in attendance, as they were ‘very private people’. The ceremony took place at her farmhouse in Mandi.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Yami said that her love story with Aditya began when they were promoting their film Uri: The Surgical Strike. “That’s when we started talking. I wouldn’t call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship,” she said.

Also read | Ashutosh Kaushik says he lost out on marriage proposals due to his videos: ‘Ladki wale dekh lete the’

Yami also talked about how she knew Aditya was ‘the one’. “You just know it in your gut. It’s not something that you can really describe. You just know it. When you start understanding the person’s value system, and what family he belongs to. You don’t have to have similarities or share common things in your interests, but have similarities in your value system and in your ethics. And we share that a lot. I have a lot of respect for Aditya and I had a lot of respect for him as a professional and as a person. I respect him for who he is,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yami will be seen next in Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor. The film is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.