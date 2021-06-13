Yami Gautam is all love for her sister in this new video from her mehendi, watch

A new video from Yami Gautam's wedding ceremonies has been shared online. In the video, she can be seen enjoying with sister Surilie. Yami married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony last week.

Yami Gautam is wearing a mustard yellow salwar-suit while her sister is dressed in red salwar-suit. Yami's mehendi is all done and Surilie is getting her mehendi artwork done as the camera captures them. The wedding song, Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna song from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 1995 hit film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge plays in the background. Yami's sister posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "Happiest Days."

Earlier, she had posted pictures from haldi and other ceremonies from Yami's wedding.

Announcing her wedding last week, Yami posted her picture from the wedding and wrote on Instagram, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

For her wedding, she wore her mom's saree. "Everyday we become a little bit more like our mother & we couldn’t be prouder! Happy birthday mummy," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture with her mom.

Yami and Aditya Dhar got married on June 4 in a private ceremony in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. They have worked together on their 2019 hit film Uri: The surgical Strike, which featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.