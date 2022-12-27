Yami Gautam: It’s human to think ‘mere role ke baare mein bhi baat honi chahiye’

Often actors want to shine and be in the limelight of every project they are a part of. For Yami Gautam, her character and the project overall figures high on her list - be it a solo film or a multi-starrer.

“Pehle toh, it’s all in the script, you know what you are getting into. When I saw Uri: The Surgical Strike’s script for example, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” says the actor, sharing that nobody had cast her in a role of an intelligence office before, and that made all the difference.

Gautam continues, “Before Uri, Kaabil and Vicky Donor aside, I didn’t get roles which would make me stand up, and make me feel ‘I want to do this’. They weren’t substantial. So, I wanted to keep doing this (take good roles in multi-starrers), eventually good roles will keep coming. Bala, again was a multi-starrer, it wasn’t about just my character. But I think I got my due appreciation because of how the character was. It stood out and for me, that was the criteria to choose to do Bala.”

The actor, who has since then starred in A Thursday and was appreciated for it, is also going solo in her upcoming film, Lost.

That tinge of yearning for attention for oneself does exist, the actor doesn’t hold back from admitting that. “It’s very human to think that, ki itni baat mere baare mein bhi honi chahiye. But in the case of Uri, it was made after a long time, and I was a very credible part of it. Now it feels very awkward to say Aditya (Dhar, husband), but he was only my director back then. I was amazed to see the conviction and the correct intention while making the film. It should be worthwhile,” reasons the 34-year-old, adding, “That’s my thought process for all films. And later, that film gave me my husband also,” she laughs.

