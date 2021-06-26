Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yami Gautam makes heads turn with traditional yellow ensemble, her big bindi steals the show

Yami Gautam was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor returned to the city a few weeks after she tied the knot with Aditya Dhar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Yami Gautam spotted in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam has returned to Mumbai weeks after her wedding to Aditya Dhar. After she was spotted at the airport with the director, Yami was photographed out and about in the city.

In the pictures shared by a paparazzo account, the newlywed actor was seen wearing a bright yellow kurta paired with a pair of pink palazzo pants. She was seen wearing a big red bindi and red bangles. Yami Gautam had tied her hair into a high ponytail and sported a black mask.

Fans showered Yami with numerous compliments. "Truly elegant , gorgeous and mesmerizing," a fan on Instagram said. "She is so natural," another added. "She is looking too beautiful," a third fan said. "So beautiful! Perfect," a fourth fan commented.

Yami married her Uri: The Surgical Strike director on June 4. The private ceremony took place at Yami’s farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh with the couple's family members in attendance. Sharing the news of her wedding with a picture from the ceremony on Instagram, Yami said, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

Also read: Mira Rajput cuddles with brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter in new pic, fans say 'love your bond'

Their wedding planner Gitesh Sharma told Mid-Day, "They were clear that they didn’t want a larger-than-life, glamorous wedding. Instead, they wanted the ceremonies to be conducted in a natural and traditional way, as it happens in their hometowns. They got married in front of a deodar tree. The mandap was decorated with marigold flowers and banana leaves, with a gold-and-white theme running across the décor. After the wedding, there was a small reception in the evening with family members. The mehndi was held in the courtyard."

Yami has a couple of movies in the pipeline. This includes Dasvi, with Abhishek Bachchan and Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

