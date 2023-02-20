Yami Gautam mimics Kangana Ranaut in old clip, leaves her in splits: ‘You naughty girl I am gonna...’

On Monday, actor Kangana Ranaut stumbled upon an old video of Yami Gautam. It dates back to 2019 when Yami tried to copy Kangana's voice during her appearance on the show Baba Ki Chowki. Reacting to the video, an impressed Kangana called Yami ‘naughty’ and said she wants to see her doing her impression in real life. Also read: Kartik Aaryan isn't part of any camp or group: Kangana Ranaut praises actor, says he is ‘self made, follows own path'

In the video, Yami Gautam appeared in a blue, white and black striped dress. She tried mimicking Kangana's way of speaking and said, “Dekhiye baba mai chahati hu ki agli film mein hum saath mein kaam kare, par script jo hai, aur jo role hai woh acha hona chahiye. Karenge aap? (I want us to work together in the next film but the script and role have to be good. Will you work with me).”

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, “You naughty girl next time we meet I am gonna make you do this.” Yami had appeared on the show with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana for the promotion of their film Bala. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film released on November 8, 2019.

Yami Gautam reacts to Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram Stories about her,

In response to Kangana's reaction, Yami further re-shared the post. She clarified to the Queen actor, “Hahaa..Oh God I am sure il fumble if I have to do this infront of you. Only out of sheer love & admiration.” Both Kangana and Yami share a good equation and are often seen admiring each other on social. Interestingly, the two hail from Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Yami's latest release was Lost. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary, the actor plays a Kolkata-based journalist who digs deep for the truth after a boy goes missing in the city. Besides her, the film also has Tushar Pandey, Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna and Pia Bajpiee. It premiered on Zee5 on February 16. She has Netflix's upcoming Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Sunny Kaushal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 – Oh My God! in the pipeline.

Kangana, on the other hand, has several projects in her kitty. It includes P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2, period drama film Emergency, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.

