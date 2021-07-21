Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yami Gautam on her simple wedding: 'The more I attended big weddings, I knew I didn't want that'

Yami Gautam has opened up about her simple wedding in the hills last month, with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Actor Yami Gautam has said that the more she attended lavish weddings, the more convinced she became it was not something she wanted for herself. So when she decided to get married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, amid the hills of Himachal Pradesh, the couple made sure it was done with simplicity and only with people who mattered to them.

In an interview to a leading daily, Yami Gautam spoke about what went into the preparation for her wedding, which was planned and executed in just under one month and took place on June 4. After she shared her wedding pictures on social media, Yami was flooded with praise and compliments from her fans for the traditional, fuss-free approach she took. She said it was a reflection of the couple's 'unpretentious' personality.

"The more I attended big weddings, I knew I didn’t want that. Of course, we don’t know the meaning of marriage early on, but going by my understanding and experience of attending weddings, I was sure about what I didn’t want. I am fortunate that both Aditya and I shared this thought," she said.

"We both are averse to the wastage that happens in weddings — food, flower decorations and so many other things. Also, it’s so difficult to make everyone happy, so why not get married among those who actually care about you. The focus was solely on the ceremony and not us trying to please anyone," Yami Gautam added.

Not just her fans but even actor Kangana Ranaut had praised Yami for her bridal look. Sharing a picture of Yami dressed in red, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh." Kangana and Yami were both born in Himachal Pradesh. While Kangana is from Mandi, Yami is from Bilaspur.

Yami will be seen next with Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi and with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in Bhoot Police.

