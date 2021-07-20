Ram Charan wishes wife Upasana on birthday, she says: 'Thank you for always being there for me'

Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday took to instagram to share a cute post to wish his wife Upasana Konidela on her birthday. Replying to Ram Charan’s post, Upasana thanked him for his unconditional support.

Ram Charan wrote: “You have never stopped giving ur best to people in need and ur family!! No gift could ever be enough to thank you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY! (sic).”

In reply, Upasana thanked Ram Charan for his unconditional support.

“OMG. Mr C Ur too sweet. Thank u for supporting me unconditionally & always being there for me. (sic).”

On the career front, Ram Charan recently wrapped up shooting for upcoming Telugu magnum opus, RRR, which also stars Jr NTR in the lead. This SS Rajamouli film will be dubbed and released in five Indian languages.

Ram Charan will also soon commence work on his next project with filmmaker Shankar for the first time. As per reports, Ram Charan will be seen playing dual roles in the upcoming trilingual project. As per reports, Ram Charan is rumoured to be playing father and son in this flick.

Earlier this month, Ram Charan along with producer Dil Raju met filmmaker Shankar at his residence in Chennai ahead of the launch of their new project, tentatively titled RC 15. Ram Charan thanked Shankar and his family for being great hosts.

“Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday ! Thank you @shanmughamshankar Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon (sic),” Ram Charan wrote in an Instagram post.

This project, which will be made into three languages, will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom.

Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 will have music by SS Thaman. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.





