Yami Gautam recalls being called out for ‘small role’ in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil: In India we make it a big deal

Actor Yami Gautam in a new interview said she was once called out by people for doing ‘cameo and small roles’ in films. Citing an example of one such film, Kaabil, she shared how journalists praised her years later despite writing something else for her earlier. She compared Bollywood with Hollywood in this aspect, and said people tend to make a big deal of such things in India. Also read: Yami Gautam says actor roundtables are 'not a validation for me, that I have arrived'

Yami Gautam rose to fame after starring in several ads and commercials. She started her acting career with the show Chand Ke Paar Chalo. In 2012, she marked her Bollywood debut in Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She went on to star in films like Badlapur, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kaabil, among others.

In Kaabil, Yami starred as Hrithik Roshan’s wife. While her role was limited, it played a key part in the Sanjay Gupta film. Talking to Galatta Plus, Yami said, “I was called out sometimes, ki acha inka toh cameo hai ya chota role hain (I was called out and being told ‘she has a cameo or a small role in films’). Kaabil, I think that’s another film that I am so glad, that I gotta be a part of that film. But, some people thought, the audience loved it. And now, when journalists interact with me, they be like ‘you were so good in that film’. But, I say ‘no but that’s not what you wrote back then’.”

“I think it’s one of the few times when we should look at the west. Waha pe bade se bade actors (In Hollywood even the biggest stars), they don’t shy away from doing roles and working with directors if they want to. They don’t care. They just come and do something amazing and leave. Yaha pe we make it such a big deal,” she added. The actor also maintained that film opportunities like Uri, directed by her husband Aditya Dhar, and Bala remain important to her in the journey.

Yami will next be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary’s Lost in which she plays a Kolkata-based journalist. She also has the Netflix film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Sunny Kaushal. Besides this, the actor is also a part of Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2.

