Yami Gautam says a 'high-end designers' told her 'that lehenga isn't for you': 'It was so mean'

Yami Gautam has revealed that she was once told that a particular lehenga was not for her, adding that some "high-end designers" in the industry refuse to give their outfits to anyone and everyone. Yami also said that not all designers behave in the same manner. Yami is now seen on Dasvi that lands on Netflix on Friday. (Also read: Yami Gautam reacts to 'extremely disrespectful' review of performance in Dasvi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yami plays the jail superintendent in Dasvi that features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role of a chief minister, who takes upon the challenge of completing his Class 10 ex while in jail. Nimrat Kaur plays Abhishek's wife in the film directed by Tushar Jalota.

Asked about not wearing a designer lehenga for her recent wedding, Yami told Indian Express, "I’ve had the privilege to have some really good designers I can lean on. But, even in the fashion industry, there are some high-end designers who don’t give you their outfits because you are not so and so. It is the entire system. I remember I heard that about myself once. That person said, ‘No, that lehenga is not for you’, and I was like ‘What, why?!’, and they said, ‘No, just doesn’t work with that designer’. It was so mean. I don’t understand what the criteria is, how can you make someone feel so bad? But it's not true for all designers, some of them are really good with their work and their attitude, but there is always a rotten apple. "

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "That’s when I decided that never allow anyone to make me feel bad about myself. You are doing great in whatever you’re doing, and never try to fit in someone’s ‘attire’. I had it in my head that when it is my special day, it is going to be my way. It was going to be my mother’s saree, because the way I feel about it and connect with that emotion. Our rituals were very important to me, absorbing everything that we were doing was of utmost importance to us, and we did that."

Yami wore her mom's saree for her wedding that she received from her grandmother. She married producer Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021. Talking about her choice of the wedding dress, she had told Etimes last year that she wanted to wear something that carried her tradition and was also close to her heart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON