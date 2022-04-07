Yami Gautam pens angry response to 'extremely disrespectful' review of her performance in Dasvi: 'It's heartbreaking'

Yami Gautam has strongly reacted to a review of her latest release Dasvi. The film, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, was released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on Thursday, April 7. Yami plays a cop in Dasvi, a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. Also Read| Yami Gautam remembers jail inmate who prepared notes on career options for his daughter: 'His story stayed with me'

Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday, Yami said that she found one of the reviews of her performance "extremely disrespectful." She noted that she has worked hard as a self-made actor to reach here and requested the publication to not review her again.

She was reacting to a review by Film Companion. The actor shared a screenshot of part of the review, which read, "Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive."

Before I say anything else, I?d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it. https://t.co/GGczNekBhP pic.twitter.com/wdBYXyv47V — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 7, 2022

Reacting to the comment in a Twitter thread, Yami wrote, "Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it. My recent films & performances include A Thursday, Bala, Uri etc. & yet this is qualified as a 'review' of my work! It's extremely disrespectful!"

She added, "It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals! It's heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don't seek that since long now! I would request you not to 'review' my performance henceforth ! I'll find grace in that & it'll be less painful."

Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan as politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who lands up in jail. Yami plays a strict and lawful cop Jyoti Deswal, who has been appointed as the new superintendent, and provokes Abhishek's character to clear his Class 10 exams. Nimrat Kaur also stars in the film as Bimla Devi, Ganga Ram Chaudhary's wife who becomes the accidental chief minister after he is sent to jail.

