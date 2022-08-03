Yami Gautam says her performance in A Thursday left her house help ‘terrified’: I took it as a compliment

Yami Gautam’s performance in A Thursday left many impressed. The thriller, directed by Behzad Khambata and also stars Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma. Yami’s role in the film earned her a lot of praise from critics and audience alike. In a recent interview, Yami revealed her house help was left terrified after she watched it. Also read: Yami Gautam thanks Kangana Ranaut for praising her film A Thursday

In A Thursday, Yami plays a preschool teacher who holds sixteen kids hostage in the school. In the process, her character also holds her own house help and a driver captive. Yami said in a recent interview that this particular episode frightened her domestic help.

Yami said that her director-husband Aditya Dhar jokingly warned her help that Yami may keep her hostage the same way she had done in the movie. Out of fear, the woman walked up to Yami and told her she broke a glass in the house by mistake a few days back and said she hoped Yami would not treat her like she treated the domestic help in the film. She also added that she was terrified when she watched the movie while she was traveling. Yami said she took it as a compliment and was happy that she managed to create such an impact with her performance.

Yami Gautam recently completed 10 years in the film industry. In a journey that began with Vicky Donor, she has been part of quite a few successful films. But of late, Yami has also experimented with diverse roles and characters in films like Dasvi, A Thursday, and Bala. She will be next seen in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, which stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. The film is the sequel to Akshay’s 2012 film OMG – Oh My God!

