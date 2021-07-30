Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam says 'impromptu' wedding happened because nani said 'engagement isn't part of our culture'
bollywood

Yami Gautam says 'impromptu' wedding happened because nani said 'engagement isn't part of our culture'

Yami Gautam has said that her wedding to Aditya Dhar was impromptu, and happened because her 'nani' insisted that engagements were not a part of Indian culture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar at their wedding.

Actor Yami Gautam has said that her wedding to her Uri: The Surgical Strike Aditya Dhar was somewhat of an impromptu affair. Yami and Aditya surprised fans in June, when they announced in joint social media statements that they'd tied the knot in her home town of Bilaspur, in Himachal Pradesh.

In an interview, Yami Gautam said that it was at her grandmother's insistence that they decided to get married, and the plan initially was to just get engaged.

She told Film Companion, "We didn't plan it, and it happened in the most beautiful way. This is actually what I wanted, this is who we are. And I'm glad it resonated with so many people... We started interacting during the promotions of Uri. And that is when we started wooing each other, and our friendship started. It's been over two years, and we were like 'let's get married', and our families were equally happy, probably even more happy."

She continued, "We were just supposed to get engaged, and then were going to let time take its due course, but my 'nani' was like 'listen, this engagement and all is not a part of our culture, so how about getting married?' And then Aditya asked me, 'Are you ready? Shall we?' I don't know what it means, honestly. I'm still not able to absorb the feeling of being married. I feel the same, maybe happier."

Also read: Yami Gautam shares unseen haldi ceremony video to wish 'camera-shy father' on birthday. Watch

Yami, who made her acting debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor, has her plate full with projects. She will appear in Dasvi, Lost, A Thursday, Bhoot Police, and more.

yami gautam aditya dhar

