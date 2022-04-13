Yami Gautam thanks IPS officer for praising her portrayal of a cop in Dasvi: 'Coming from you makes it most special'

Yami Gautam has responded to praise for her performance in her recent release Dasvi from a retired IPS officer. In Dasvi, Yami plays IPS officer Jyoti Deswal, who is working as a superintendent at a prison. Retired IPS officer RK Vij praised Yami's portrayal on social media, saying she looked "similar to our young IPS women officers". Also read: Yami Gautam pens angry response to 'extremely disrespectful' review of her performance in Dasvi: 'It's heartbreaking'

Dasvi centres on a politician (played by Abhishek Bachchan), who lands up in jail and there, he is spurred by Yami's character to complete his Class 10. Yami has received praise for her portrayal of a cop from fans and critics alike. Retired SDGP RK Vij's praise is the latest in a long line. RK Vij is a former IPS officer of the 1988 batch, who retired from the force as a Special Director General of Police.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday, sharing a post from Dasvi that featured Yami's look in the film. Writing the film's name in Hindi, RK Vij wrote, "A nice entertainer movie, with a meaningful social message! All three acted well and #yamigautam in uniform looked so similar to our young #IPS women officers, full of enthusiasm." Some fans echoed the officer's sentiments. One replied, "Exactly looking Fab in uniform."

Yami responded to the senior officer's praise by quote tweeting the original post. She wrote alongside, "Coming from you makes it the most special compliment for me, Sir (folded hands emoji) Thank you so much."

Last week, Yami had reacted angrily to a review that had criticised her performance in the film. Calling the review 'extremely disrespectful', she wrote on Twitter, "It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals! It's heartbreaking." Yami had shared a screengrab from the review by Film Companion, which read, "Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive."

Dasvi also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur and released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films.

