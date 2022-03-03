Yami Gautam thanks Kangana Ranaut for praising her in A Thursday: 'From one self-made actor to another'

Yami Gautam is riding high on the success of her recent film A Thursday. The film, which released on Disney+ Hotstar last month, has been received well by critics and viewers alike, with a majority of them specially praising Yami's performance. Among Yami's fans is fellow actor Kangana Ranaut, who took to social media to applaud Yami. In turn, Yami responded to the praise on her own Instagram. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises 'raw mountain girl' Yami Gautam, shares photo of her as a bride)

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a poster of the film showing Yami on her Instagram Stories, and wrote "Congratulations to Team #Thursday @yamigautam @rsvpmovies". She added applause emojis after her text. Yami shared Kangana's post on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you Kangana. Means a lot, especially when it comes from one self-made actor to another."

Yami Gautam thanking Kangana on Instagram Stories.

This isn't the first time Kangana has praised Yami. Last year, in June, after Yami married filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Kangana had shared a pic of Yami dressed as a bride and praised the 'raw mountain girl'. She wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh." Both Kangana and Yami hail from Himachal Pradesh. Kangana was brought up in Manali and is currently living there with her family. Yami was born in Bilaspur.

A Thursday is a spiritual sequel to Neeraj Pandey’s 2008 sleeper hit A Wednesday! The film stars Yami as Naina, a playschool teacher in Mumbai who takes little kids hostage, demanding ₹5 crore, and a chat with the prime Minister, played by Dimple Kapadia. Trying to stop her are cops Atul Kulkarni and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film received largely favourable reviews upon its release on February 18.

The Hindustan Times review of the film says, "It’s a serviceable vigilante movie whose plusses include the tense atmosphere supplied by the premise itself. The incessant rain adds to the morose proceedings."

