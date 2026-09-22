Yami Gautam wins Best Actor (Female) National Award for Article 370, proud husband Aditya Dhar cheers for her

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Yami Gautam won the National Film Award for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in Article 370. The actor received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Film Awards ceremony, which was held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. This was the first time the National Film Awards ceremony was held outside Delhi.

Yami Gautam receives National Award

Yami Gautam won Best Actor (Female) National Award for her performance as an intelligence officer in the film Article 370. (PTI) (@PresidentOfIndia)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yami looked elegant in a black saree with gold detailing as she received the honour. This marks her first National Award. At the ceremony, she walked onto the stage and first greeted the audience before heading towards the President to receive the award.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

‘An honour I will cherish for the rest of my life’

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Yami had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share a note expressing her excitement about receiving the award. She wrote, “Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Yami had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share a note expressing her excitement about receiving the award. She wrote, “Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What was Yami Gautam's role in the film Article 370? Yami Gautam played the character of Zooni Haksar, a field agent assigned a secret mission amid escalating tensions in Kashmir. Why is the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony significant for Yami Gautam? The 72nd National Film Awards is significant for Yami Gautam as she won the Best Actor (Female) award for her performance in Article 370, marking her first National Award. How does Yami Gautam feel about winning the National Award? Yami Gautam expressed immense gratitude and referred to the award as an honor she will cherish for the rest of her life, highlighting her 14-year journey in cinema.

She went on to add, “For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema. It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility. Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose, to tell this story with honesty and conviction.”

About Article 370

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Article 370 also won the Best Feature Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards. The 2024 Hindi political action thriller was directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film stars Yami Gautam as special agent Zooni Haksar, alongside Priyamani, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul and Raj Arjun. The film follows Zooni Haksar, a field agent who is assigned a secret mission amid escalating tensions in Kashmir ahead of a major constitutional decision.