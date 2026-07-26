Yash says he would ‘spoil the atmosphere’ on Ramayana set with his loud music: ‘I used to get big speakers’

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were recently at San Diego Comic-Con to promote their upcoming film, Ramayana. On the sidelines of the event, Yash and Ranbir spoke about shooting for the film. Yash got candid about his working style and getting into the character as Ravana. (Also Read: Ramayana trailer leaks online again after postponement; fans urge makers to release promo of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film)

Yash would ‘spoil the atmosphere’ on Ramayana set

Kannada star Yash plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana films.

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On the Review Nation YouTube channel, the team of Ramayana spoke about the film while colouring characters from the story. When asked about getting into the character as Ravana, Yash stated that his heavy and massive crown would help him get into the role everyday as he walked on set.

When Nitesh reminded him about his music, the actor joked, “I kind of spoiled the whole atmosphere of the set. I used to be very serious.” Ranbir mentioned that while he had not shot scenes with Yash yet, everyone who did would tell him that the Kannada star would change the energy on the entire set with his music.

“I used to get big speakers and just play music in full volume. So, I used to be in that zone. I used to play Shiva songs. Ravana is a big devotee of Lord Shiva. I used to play that and I wanted to be in that trance. Forcefully, all of them would talk with lot of difficulty because the music used to be so loud,” said Yash.

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Ramayana trailer leaked from Comic-Con

{{^usCountry}} The trailer of Ramayana was showcased at the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi on July 18. The film’s cast and crew had attended the event. Clips from the trailer were leaked online and widely circulated. When it was showcased at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, numerous clips were leaked online again, with an X (formerly Twitter) user even piecing together a 2-minute trailer from it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer of Ramayana was showcased at the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi on July 18. The film’s cast and crew had attended the event. Clips from the trailer were leaked online and widely circulated. When it was showcased at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, numerous clips were leaked online again, with an X (formerly Twitter) user even piecing together a 2-minute trailer from it. {{/usCountry}}

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The release of the trailer online was postponed amid this, with Namit explaining on social media, “Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date,” he wrote on Friday in a note.

“In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm,” his note further read.

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Ramayana stars Ranbir as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanaka. The first part will be released for Diwali 2026, while the second part will be released in 2027.