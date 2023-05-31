Ayan Mukerji reveals when people approach him he thinks it's for Brahmastra: ‘They talk about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) director Ayan Mukerji has penned a note as his 2013 film completed 10 years of its release. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ayan revealed that recently, when people wanted to chat with him, he thought they will ‘say something about Brahmsstra’, but then 'they started talking about YJHD'. Ayan also added that he hasn't yet watched the film 'fully from beginning to end'. (Also Read | Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocks 10 years: Kunal Roy Kapoor recalls his character was catalyst for Bunny’s change of heart)

Ayan Mukerji on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Along with the note, Ayan also shared an old video montage in which his he had talked about the film. Ayan said, "Almost everything that I experienced as a 20-year-old, I'm almost 30, is packed into the film, ambition, romance, friendship." He captioned the post, "YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that…Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me!"

He also added, "Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released …(Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!) But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie at least once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie! In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD!"

Ayan concluded, "So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years! Also sharing a Director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago… and it brought back all kinds of memories for me! Yup :)."

Ayan Mukerji spoke about the film.

Deepika Padukone spoke about the film.

Deepika Padukone shares post

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Deepika Padukone shared a post by Dharma Productions. She wrote, “a piece of my heart” alongside the video.

Karan Johar, who produced the film, also penned a note on Instagram.

Karan Johar also penned a note

Karan Johar, who produced the film, also penned a note on Instagram sharing the same clip. He wrote, "Time flies…especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come…And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!!"

All about 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. The film, a blockbuster, appealed to youth and was like a breath of fresh air with a fantastic premise consisting of friends, family, relationships, and marriage, with amazing music, a magnificent star cast, awesome locales, and brilliantly crafted lines.

