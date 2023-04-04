Yentamma: Salman Khan, Venkatesh recreate Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan, remind of Shah Rukh Khan's Lungi Dance

Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati are back with a new dance number Yentamma from their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and it instantly reminds one of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Lungi Dance from the film Chennai Express. The song also has a special cameo from Ram Charan, who joins Salman and Venkatesh to perform the easier version of his hit RRR number Naatu Naatu with all of them sporting bright yellow shirts, mundu and black boots. Also read: Salman Khan shares glimpse of yet another stunt in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma teaser. Watch

Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati in a still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma.

The peppy song with mixed lyrics in Hindi and Telugu has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev while Raftaar has penned and sung the Rap portion. The song has been written by Shabbir Ahmed with additional lyrics and vocals by Aditya Dev.

The major part of the song features Salman and Venkatesh matching dance steps on stage. Pooja Hegde joins them later in a red shirt and mundu while Ram Charan joins them in another portion. Several background dancers also dance along with them. Their co-stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari are seen in bright lehengas while Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam are seen in shirts and mundus as they too dance along with them.

A fan commented on the music video on YouTube, “Ram Charan and Salman bhai in one frame. Goosebumps guaranteed.” Another wrote, “I was not expecting Ram Charan's cameo in the end ... that was unexpected. Ram Charan was looking awesome.” A comment also read: “Need to appreciate Victory Venkatesh Sir. Amazing to see him at this age so fit and dancing.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari and will also star Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and will also have glimpses of Abdu Rozik, Bhagyashree and others. The film is Salman's big Eid release after a gap of few years and will be out in theatres on April 21. Four more songs from the film: Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) and Bathukamma are already out.

