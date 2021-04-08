Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yesteryear divas Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh enjoy vacation in Andaman. See pic
Yesteryear divas Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh enjoy vacation in Andaman. See pic

Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh are enjoying a vacation in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Shaina NC shared a picture as they posed together on a beach.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh are enjoying their vacation with fashion designer and politician Shaina NC.

Yesteryear divas Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh are enjoying a vacation in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Taking to Instagram, fashion designer and politician Shaina NC shared a picture of the three 'wonder women' as they posed together on the beach.

Shaina captioned the picture, "With the #wonderwomen of the film industry ,timeless grace #helen aunty , #waheedarehman #ashaparekh in #andamanislands @beingsalmankhan @arpitakhansharma @atulreellife @arbaazkhanofficial @sohailkhanofficial."

Recently, the three legendary actors had visited the sets of the reality show Dance Deewane as celebrity guests. Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges on the show. On Instagram, Madhuri had shared three videos in which danced with the stars on their iconic songs.

Ashish R Shukla: Every film set is getting infected, some are disclosing, some are not

Gauahar asks girls not to devalue themselves in love, Zaid calls her 'perfect'

Aditya jokes he and Shweta took ‘in sickness and in health’ too seriously

Arshad Warsi: I have met the strangest kind of people in Bollywood

Madhuri danced with Waheeda Rehman on her popular song Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamarao from the 1966 movie Teesri Kasam. With Helen, the Kalank actor grooved to the song Mungda, from the veteran actor's film Inkaar. Meanwhile, with Asha Parekh, Madhuri danced to Achha To Hum Chalte Hain from Aan Milo Sajna.

Madhuri has been a part of the judges' panel ever since the show first started in 2018. Talking about being a part of the show, she had earlier said, "Several things excite me about Dance Deewane. To start with, the fact that Dance Deewane allows the third generation to showcase their skills, something that we don’t see on television. I believe that anybody can dance, and all that is needed is the passion to go up and give in to the magic of the art form."

ALSO READ: Step inside Sonam Kapoor's classy and understated London home. See pics of her living room, garden

The actor is all set to make her digital debut with a Netflix series titled Finding Anamika. In the show, she will be seen with Sanjay Kapoor. It has been produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharmatic Entertainment. The streaming date has not been announced yet.

helen asha parekh waheeda rehman shaina nc

