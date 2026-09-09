‘You are a Muslim’: Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls Dilip Kumar’s Ganga Jamuna censorship row; Jawaharlal Nehru intervened

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has often been vocal about his views. Recently, he spoke about the history of censorship in Indian cinema and recalled an incident involving Dilip Kumar’s 1961 film Ganga Jamuna. He shared how the film faced objections from the censor board over a dialogue and claimed that the matter eventually reached India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

‘How can you say Hey Ram?’

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in a still from Ganga Jamuna.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dilip Kumar’s 1961 film Ganga Jamuna reportedly faced trouble with the censor board over a scene in which his character says “Hey Ram” while dying. According to Tigmanshu, the board objected to the dialogue because Dilip Kumar was Muslim.

Speaking about the matter at The Wire’s State of Media and Film Industry event, Tigmanshu said, “The censor board stopped the film and gave a very strange reason. They said, ‘How can you say Hey Ram? You are a Muslim.’ The argument was, ‘The character’s name in the film is Ganga. He is a Hindu. He can say Hey Ram.’ But the censor board did not agree.”

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar was born Muhammad Yusuf Khan. He adopted the screen name Dilip Kumar early in his career.

‘Jawaharlal Nehru got the film passed with the censor board’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tigmanshu claimed that the matter eventually reached Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who watched the film and did not find an issue with it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tigmanshu claimed that the matter eventually reached Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who watched the film and did not find an issue with it. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Tigmanshu shared that another problem arose after this. He said that if all the other films stuck with the censor board were not cleared, people would assume Dilip Kumar got his film passed because he knew the Prime Minister. So, he said, all the other films were cleared as well.

Tigmanshu Dhulia citicised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

During the same interaction, Tigmanshu also criticised Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar films, claiming that the duology lacks a compelling story.

“If someone asks you about the story of Dhurandhar, you can't tell it. There is a guy who goes to Pakistan aur waha tabahi macha deta hai. Is this a story? The stories are finished in films. Also, those who tell the stories are also finished and those who want to tell stories aren't allowed to do so. They think that their films won't work. They follow the same pattern,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tigmanshu is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial Ghamasan. The film stars Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi and is set to premiere on ZEE5 on September 11.