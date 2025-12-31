New Delhi, The Delhi Fire Services has rejected an application for fire safety renewal of Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, which houses the Ministry of External Affairs, saying the shortcomings flagged by it earlier were not rectified. DFS rejects application for fire safety renewal of Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan that houses MEA

Fire department officials inspected the premises on December 23 and found that the shortcomings cited by them earlier had not been rectified.

“In view of the above, the application for renewal of the fire safety certificate cannot be considered at this stage and stands rejected. The occupancy of the premises in the absence of requisite fire safety arrangements shall be at the risk and liability of the owner/occupier,” read a December 30 communication from the Delhi Fire Services .

According to the communication, the officials conducted an inspection of the premises in January 2025 and found several shortcomings. A copy of the communication that cited the shortcomings was also enclosed with the letter.

During the inspection conducted earlier this year, it was found that the fire check door glass was broken in the basement while the door closers were found removed at some places, according to the earlier communication.

Also, the electric shaft was not sealed while the smoke management system in the basement was found to be nonfunctional and not integrated with the detection system.

“In the basement, sprinklers are hidden above the ventilation shaft, which are required to be lowered below the ducting. Exit signage was found inadequate in the basement," the communication said.

Since these shortcomings have not been rectified, the application stands rejected, the DFS said. According to the website of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan is an imposing red sandstone complex spread across nearly 60,000 square metres.

The building comprises three interconnected wings one of three storeys and two extending to five storeys.

There are four distinct zones, each with its own dedicated entrance. Together, these spaces accommodate several key departments of the ministry.

It is the first government facility to comply with the Energy Conservation Building Code and has earned a LEED Green Building certification.

