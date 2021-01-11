Sushmita Sen made it clear to daughter Renee: 'You can't take someone's place because you're my daughter'

Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee, who made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi, has said that her mother gave her some valuable advice about privilege. Suttabaazi is a short film that was shot during the lockdown.

In it, Renee plays a teenager who must find ways to smoke inside her house, and keep it a secret from her parents.

In an interview, she said that she understands that she must earn her place in the film industry, where countless people struggle to make a mark every day. "I am aware of how privileged I am. I know there are lakhs of people coming to Mumbai to become actors. I don't want to boast but being her daughter has been the biggest privilege. So, the biggest disservice I will do if I am dishonest to my work," she told NDTV.

Renee added, "My mother always says that you must be deserving, and you cannot just take someone's place because you are my daughter, if you don't earn it then don't be in it. I am very lucky, and I have to earn being here every day."

In an interview with Hindustan Times Brunch, Renee talked about Sushmita’s reaction to her acting debut. She said that Sushmita teared up after seeing her in the film. “I think she cried a little. Alisah was very happy. She’s very observant, so when she says you’ve done a good job, you know you’ve actually done a good job. And Rohman Uncle said he was very proud of me,” she said.

She said that with Suttabaazi behind her, she has decided that she wants to be an actor. Sushmita, who broke into the film industry after a successful run as a beauty queen, recently made her acting debut with the series Aarya.

