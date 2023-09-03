Yug Devgan turns photographer for mom Kajol and dad Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan makes cameo; actors pose with Sunny Deol

Actor-couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn attended a party on Saturday night hosted by Sunny Deol for the box office success of his latest film Gadar 2. On Sunday, taking to her Instagram, Kajol shared photos clicked by her son Yug Devgan. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn and Kajol hold hands as they arrive at Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash)

Kajol turns model for son Yug

Kajol and Ajay Devgn stepped out of home in traditional wear.

In the first picture, Kajol and Ajay held each other as they posed for the camera. Kajol posed sideways in front of a glass wall as she looked at the camera in the next picture. Her son Yug and daughter Nysa Devgan's reflections were seen in the glass. Yug leaned on the couch as he clicked his mother while Nysa was seen looking for something with one hand on her ear.

Nysa makes cameo in pics

Nysa also featured in the next few photos as Yug continued clicking his mother's pictures. The last photo showed Kajol and Ajay posing with Sunny at the party. Kajol didn't caption the post but added 'about last night', 'shot by Yug Devgan' and 'Gadar 2 success story' hashtags. For the bash, Kajol draped a printed green saree with a maroon blouse and heels. Ajay was seen in a black kurta pyjama.

Fans react to Ajay and Kajol's pics

Reacting to the picture, Saba Ali Khan posted red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Our handsome and visible couple." "Looking gorgeous," read a comment. "You both complement each other," said an Instagram user. "Kajol ma'am always looking breathtaking and cute," commented a person.

Kajol's projects

Fans saw Kajol recently in the web show The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, which is helmed by Suparn Varma. The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who starts practising law again when her husband's public scandal puts him in prison. Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey are also a part of The Trial.

Kajol will next be seen in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon. Billed as a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India, the movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. It will be a direct-to-OTT release and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Ajay's projects

Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's Maidaan. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. He also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, director Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Vikas Bahl's next untitled supernatural thriller film in the pipeline.

