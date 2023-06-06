Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal's film witnesses slight dip, earns 4.14 crore

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, helmed by Laxman Utekar, has witnessed a slight dip in its box office collection on the first Monday of its release. The film earned ₹4.14 crore at the domestic box office on day four of its release. The total collection of the film, in India, on Tuesday stood at ₹26.73 crore. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal sends love, dedicates song to Katrina Kaif after she praises his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

All about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Set in Indore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a 'divorce'. The film released in theatres countrywide on June 2.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office numbers

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film. He wrote, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke keeps its investors smiling on the crucial Day 4 [Mon]… The strong grip on a working day - after the weekend - indicates the wholehearted acceptance for the film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr. Total: ₹ 26.73 cr. #India biz."

He also wrote, "Mass pockets / single screens are super-strong… National chains are rock-steady too [weekday rates]. Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri] is mere 24.59%, which is excellent. National chains…Fri: 3.35 cr, Sat: 4.55 cr, Sun: 5.78 cr, Mon: 2.38 cr, #ZHZB #Boxoffice."

Maddock Films is the banner behind the romantic comedy. Co-produced by Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi.

Sara Ali Khan on her recent release

Recently, Sara Ali Khan expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating her performance in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. "I have really missed seeing myself on the big screen, and I'm so filled with excitement and gratitude for the warmth, love and acceptance that I'm seeing post the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," she had said as quoted by news agency ANI.

She had also added, "It truly feels like a debut again - and I just hope I can keep growing and keep pushing the boundary to just do better and better work. Every film is an opportunity to learn and grow, and while the journey is endless, it's important to celebrate these little victories."

