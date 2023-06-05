Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film sees decent growth, earns 9.9 cr

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's first film together, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, managed to do a business of almost ₹22.5 crore nett in its opening weekend. The film, which was released on Friday, had opened at ₹5.49 crore and earned ₹7.20 crore on Saturday. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned ₹9.90 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend collection at the domestic box office to ₹22.59 crore. Also read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in a still from the film.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's day 3 collection

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke swims to the winning post, goes from strength to strength in weekend 1… National chains excellent, mass pockets join the party on Day 3… All eyes on the make-or-break Monday… Friday ₹5.49 crore, Saturday ₹7.20 crore, Sunday ₹9.90 crore. Total: ₹22.59 crore. India biz (business).”

Taran further tweeted about the film's growth over the weekend, as well as shared the collection at multiplexes. He tweeted, "Day-wise growth/ decline… Saturday growth 31.15 percent. Sunday growth 37.50 percent. The national chains on Day 1, 2 and 3… Total: ₹3.35 crore/ ₹ 4.55 crore/ ₹ 5.75 crore."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's Buy-1-Get-1 ticket offer

Taran spoke about the film's Buy-1-Get-1 ticket offer, and also compared it with Shehzada, which had the same offer, but failed to perform well at the box office. The film was released in February 2023.

He tweeted, “Let’s get one thing straight… Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has found acceptance by the movie-going audience… Sure, the Buy-1-Get-1 [BOGO] free ticket offer has given its biz (business) the required push, but this incentive is not solely responsible for magnetising moviegoers to cinemas…”

Taran further said, "If a film faces rejection, no incentive or concession can rescue or salvage it from sinking at the box office. Most importantly, if the Buy-1-Get-1 [BOGO] free ticket offer was a foolproof strategy to lure viewers or make any film successful, then Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon would’ve started with a bang on Day 1… That film failed to take off, despite this incentive on its opening day."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opened to mixed reviews

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic comedy about a married couple – Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan – headed for a divorce. Also featuring Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi, the movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studio. Set in Indore, it opened to mixed reviews, with some calling it fun, but not engaging enough.

An excerpt of the Hindustan Times review of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke read, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is an easy-going family entertainer that won't bore you. But, it won't leave a lasting impact either. A few laughs here and there and some loud characters make it watchable, however, the story needed way more depth and definitely a better screenplay would have helped.”

