Zara Hatke director on not casting Katrina Kaif: 'Don't think she can look like a middle class family ki bahu'

Laxman Utekar, who is all geared up for his next release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, has reacted to a question on casting actor Katrina Kaif in his film. In a new interview, Laxman revealed why he couldn't feature Katrina opposite her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Laxman said that he didn't feel that Katrina can essay the role of a 'middle-class joint family daughter-in-law'. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal dances to Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani at IIFA, trips over Rakhi Sawant's outfit. Watch)

Details on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (L) and Katrina Kaif with Vicky's family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal. Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan will present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, slated to release in cinemas on June 2. Set in Indore, the film is a romantic comedy which follows the life of a middle-class married couple Kapil (Vicky) and Somya (Sara), who are seemingly headed for a divorce.

What Laxman said about Katrina Kaif

In an interview with Peeping Moon, Laxman Utekar said, "Meri language Katrina ko samajh aayegi tabhi kar paunga (laughs). Aapko lagta hai Katrina kabhi small town ki heroine lagegi (I can do only if Katrina understands my language. Do you think Katrina will look like a small town heroine)? If we get a good script, I would love to work with Vicky and Katrina."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also added, "I wouldn't get them onboard this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai. Agar future mein aisa kuch banega joh unko suit karega toh kyun nahi (The aura and personality Katrina has I personally didn't feel she can look like a middle-class joint family daughter-in-law. If there is anything in the future that will suit them then why not)."

Laxman on the film

Earlier, news agency ANI had quoted Laxman as saying about the film, "This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout."

Katrina's upcoming projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film Tiger 3 opposite actor Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Fans will also see her in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON