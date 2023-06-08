Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office day 6 collection: Vicky Kaushal thanks audience as film earns 34 crore in total

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke slowed down during the week after a successful first weekend. The film collected ₹3.5 crore on Wednesday, taking its total collection to ₹34.11 crore. It stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as a married couple, who decide to get a divorce for a weird reason. The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi fame. It is expected to maintain the pace in its second week due to absence of any other major Hindi release. Also read: Vicky Kaushal calls his marriage to Katrina Kaif ‘paranthas weds pancakes’: She loves mom ke haath ke paranthe

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's day-wise collection

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the 6-day collection of the film. He tweeted on Thursday, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is trending very well on weekdays… Absence of major film/films till Adipurush should help ZHZB (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) score yet again in weekend 2… Friday ₹5.49 cr, Saturday ₹7.20 cr, Sunday ₹9.90 cr, Monday ₹4.14 crore, Tuesday ₹3.87 crore, Wednesday ₹3.51 crore. Total: ₹34.11 crore. India biz (business).”

He further added, "National chains/ Week 1… Friday ₹3.35 cr, Saturday ₹4.55 cr, Sunday ₹5.78 cr, Monday ₹2.40 cr, Tuesday ₹2.27 cr and Wednesday ₹2.05 cr ZHZB box office."

Vicky on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's performance

Reacting to the performance of the film, Vicky said on Wednesday that he always knew that a ‘simple story’ like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will connect with people, which is why the love that the movie is receiving theatrically is "beyond numbers" for the team.

He said the film was narrated to him during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic when theatrical releases were not doing well. "The film was narrated to us right after the second wave of Covid-19, when the situation was a lot more tense. It was like, 'What will happen to Bollywood? What kind of films are coming, not coming?' Then a simple story like this came to me. I just knew this will connect with people," Vicky told reporters in Mumbai at the success event of the movie.

Vicky thanks audience

“In the last five days, we have realised that this is what we would feel in all our meetings that people will connect with it. Now, that people are loving it, for us, it's even beyond numbers... To see families coming and watching the film is the real joy. Now that the film has worked in cinema halls, we are here to thank all of you,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

