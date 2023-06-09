Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office: Vicky Kaushal film earns 37.4 crore in first week, here's what this indicates

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's family drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has successfully completed one week in theatres. The film, which had a decent opening and showed growth during the weekend slowed down on weekdays. Its domestic box office collection currently stands at ₹37.35 crore. Also read: Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif holds weekly budget meetings with staff at home: ‘I enjoy it’

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke week 1 collection

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first week collections of the film on Twitter. He tweeted on Friday, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke closes week 1 on an impressive note… Fri ₹5.49 cr (crore), Sat ₹7.20 cr, Sun ₹9.90 cr, Mon ₹4.14 cr, Tue ₹3.87 cr, Wed ₹3.51 cr, Thu ₹3.24 cr. Total: ₹37.35 cr. India biz (bisiness). The week 1 biz of this *mid-range film* has surpassed all expectations, proving yet again that audience mandate is what matters eventually.”

Sharing the predictions for week 2, he wrote, “ZHZB (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) should dominate the marketplace in Week 2, till the much-awaited biggie Adipurush arrives on 16 June… The weekend biz should again witness an upward trend, hopefully it should breach the ₹50 cr mark by Sunday night."

What Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's success indicates

"The numbers of ZHZB are sure to instil hope and confidence in makers of *mid-range films* to think theatrical, instead of opting for direct-to-digital route, " Taran further added. He also said, “It also proves that well-made films that are desi at heart or rooted in culture will never go out of fashion in India" and that the film “besides several examples - should act as an eye-opener/ case study for those makers / Studios who target films for Bandra to Versova audience.”

Vicky on working with Sara

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi fame. Post the film's release, Vicky revealed how his co-star Sara has rubbed off his habits on him. He told ANI, “Where I go today, I always say 'Namaste Darshakon', and if I continue promoting this film like this for another five days I will also start saying 'Knock Knock'. But she is one of the purest I have ever interacted with, she is wonderful, and the way she connects with people- its very genuine and real and it does reflect on the big screens as well. Be it Somya or any other character of hers, I know for a fact that Sara will always be liked and loved by the audience because it's the truth in her eyes that speaks a lot about her. ”

