Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif holds weekly budget meetings with staff at home: ‘I enjoy it’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021.

Vicky and Katrina dated secretly for quite some time before they tied the knot. They opted for an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur in December 2021, only attended by close friends and family members. They make one of the most popular couples in Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal enjoys Katrina Kaif's weekly budget meetings

Talking about Katrina, Vicky recently revealed how Katrina holds weekly budget meetings at home. He told News Tak, “The most fun experience is when she (Katrina) holds a meeting in the house every week, or every other week. She gets the entire staff together, and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it’s a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I’m an audience and I sit with popcorn.”

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his just released film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. Earlier in the day, he was seen seeking blessings with Sara at the Siddhivinayak temple and expressing gratitude.

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios' Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is doing fairly well at the box office. The film earned ₹4.14 crore on day four of its release. This took the total collection of the film to ₹26.73 crore.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's PDA

Previously, Katrina Kaif was seen praising the film. She had shared the film poster on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "In cinemas now (white heart emojis). Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart (white heart emoji)." She also tagged the film team.

Responding to it, Vicky had re-shared the post. He dedicated Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye to Katrina. He wrote a line from the track, "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye (I don't need anything else if you are there) (kissing face and read heart emojis)."

