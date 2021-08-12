Zareen Khan: I didn’t pay any attention to work when my mother was not well

While the pandemic turned life upside down for most of us, for actor Zareen Khan, it was all the more difficult as her mother wasn’t keeping well for the last three months. And the 34-year-old admits that she couldn’t focus on workat all.

“It has been a while her health hasn’t been up to the mark. She’s still not 100 percent stable, so most of my focus is on her and getting her health back to normal,” the actor tells us.

Calling her mother her “world”, Khan adds that while work was a worry at the back of her mind since a lot of it got stuck, her mother remained her priority.

“If anything goes wrong with my mom, I can’t function. I’m a very strong willed, headstrong person and all that, but when it comes to her, she’s my strength as well as my weakness. I couldn’t concentrate on anything else and was disconnected from my work. I didn’t pay attention to any of it, anything that was happening workwise at that time,” says the actor.

It was only Khan and her sister, who had to take care of everything alone, since they don’t have a big family. The actor had also taken to Instagram to request her fans to pray for her mother.

“She needed all our attention, we didn’t have a family who could manage things in absence of other people. I was all the time in the hospital with mom while my sister was taking care of the house. It was difficult, but we managed it, so it’s fine,” she says.

Currently at home as her projects are yet to start, Khan feels fortunate that just before the second lockdown was imposed, she managed to complete a web film which is now in the post production stage.

“There are a couple of projects I’ve discussed, there’s no clarity when they’ll start. Two-three of my projects were supposed to be shot in London, but there’s a lot of uncertainty. The other things I’m working on right now, I can’t speak about it openly as nothing is confirmed. I’ll be starting something on my own, once it’s concrete, I’ll be good to speak about it,” she ends.