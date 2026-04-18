Zareen Khan pens emotional tribute for mother 10 days after her death: ‘Constant ache, emptiness in my heart’

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan is currently mourning the loss of her mother, Parveen Khan, whose passing has left her heartbroken. Ten days after her demise, Zareen took to social media to pen an emotional tribute, remembering her mother with love and gratitude, and admitting to feeling a deep sense of emptiness.

Zareen Khan pens heartbreaking tribute for her late mother

Zareen Khan pens emotional tribute for her mother Parveen Khan.

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On Friday, Zareen Khan took to Instagram and shared a video featuring a montage of her memories with her late mother. The video showed them travelling together and creating unforgettable moments. Sharing the video, Zareen penned an emotional note which read, "إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ (Indeed, we belong to God, and indeed, to Him we shall return). My mother, my first love, my best friend, my baby, my world, my everything… It’s been 10 days since you are gone. I’m not going to write a long caption for the world to read because you know exactly what I’m going through right now without you."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "There’s a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable. Be the chhota baby you always were and enjoy your parents’ love in Jannat… until we meet again." Zareen's mother passed away on April 8, 2026. However, the actor did not reveal the cause of her mother’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "There’s a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable. Be the chhota baby you always were and enjoy your parents’ love in Jannat… until we meet again." Zareen's mother passed away on April 8, 2026. However, the actor did not reveal the cause of her mother’s death. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her industry peers, including Tabu and Sangeeta Bijlani, offered their condolences in the comment section. Fans also showed support during her difficult time. One fan wrote, "So sorry for your loss dear, nothing can replace a mother in this world. May her kind soul rest in peace. Stay strong." Another commented, "This is really heartbreaking… I hope you stay strong." Another wrote, "May her soul rest in Jannat. Ameen." About Zareen Khan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her industry peers, including Tabu and Sangeeta Bijlani, offered their condolences in the comment section. Fans also showed support during her difficult time. One fan wrote, "So sorry for your loss dear, nothing can replace a mother in this world. May her kind soul rest in peace. Stay strong." Another commented, "This is really heartbreaking… I hope you stay strong." Another wrote, "May her soul rest in Jannat. Ameen." About Zareen Khan {{/usCountry}}

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Zareen made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer. The film failed to perform well at the box office, and Zareen was often compared to Katrina Kaif. In 2011, she also featured in the song Character Dheela alongside Salman in the film Ready. Over the years, she went on to star in films like Housefull 2, Punjabi film Jatt James Bond, Hate Story 3, 1921 and Aksar 2, among others.

She has been away from the big screen for a while now. She was last seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. Released on JioHotstar in 2021, the film featured Anshuman Jha in the lead role, along with Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada and Nitin Sharma in supporting roles.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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