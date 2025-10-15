Zareen Khan slams vulgar comments on her social media account: ‘Yeh kya chakkar hai, koi sumjhaao please’

Actor Zareen Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 period drama Veer, has strongly condemned the flood of vulgar and obscene comments she’s been receiving on social media. Zareen Khan condemns the vulgar comments she's receiving on social media, urging users to ignore online abuse.

Zareen addresses vulgar comments on her social media accounts

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, October 14, the actor called out users who have been leaving inappropriate and degrading remarks under nearly all her posts. In a video message addressing her followers, Zareen voiced her frustration over the growing toxicity online.

“Hello everyone. Is this happening to you too? The moment I post something, such comments start flooding in. People post water and peach emojis, some write ‘service available’, ‘boys come over’, or even ‘need a boyfriend, alone at home’,” she said, visibly disturbed by the trend.

She added that the harassment continues no matter what she posts, be it cheerful updates, personal reflections, or even condolence messages. “It doesn’t matter what I share; people find a way to post disgusting remarks. Some comments are so filthy, it’s shocking,” Zareen said.

She captioned the video as, “Yeh kya chakkar hai …. Koi sumjhaao please. Aur kya aap logo ke saath bhi yeh ho raha hai ? Let me know in comments. (What is this about, please someone explain me)”

Her outburst has resonated widely, with many users expressing empathy and outrage in the comments. Fans and followers urged her to ignore the trolls and stand strong, sharing that they too face similar online abuse. One user wrote, “People have lost all sense of decency. They write anything just for attention.” Another added, “This happens to everyone. Best is to ignore and move on.”

About Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer (2010) and went on to act in Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, 1921, and Aksar 2, among others. Her most recent film release was Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021).