Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zareen Khan: The star system will never go, but we are getting new stars because of OTT
bollywood

Zareen Khan: The star system will never go, but we are getting new stars because of OTT

Since the rise of OTT platforms during the pandemic, there has been a lot of debate around the star system going for a toss with the emergence of new talent everyday
Actor Zareen Khan was seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele earlier this year.
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 04:04 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri

Since the rise of OTT platforms during the pandemic, there has been a lot of debate around the star system going for a toss with the emergence of new talent everyday. Actor Zareen Khan’s brush with the medium happened when her film, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele released directly on a streaming platform.

The 34-year-old believes the fascination with stars will never go, but there will be new stars on the horizon. She says, “The best thing coming out of OTT is that we are getting new stars. In theatre, we had limited stars who we worshipped, admired and liked seeing their films. That’s the reason those people are stars. In films, it was like a cycle. With OTT, we have so many new talents being discovered, so many of them we have never heard of before. They turned stars overnight.”

There is new talent we can look forward to now, adds Khan, who might have “never” got a chance in the earlier, standard way of films releasing in theatres. “Now people who maybe do not come from a Bollywood background but are very good with their talent, should be called stars,” she says

RELATED STORIES

Talking about her film which had to forego a theatrical release, Khan says the release happened around the time her mother was hospitalised.

“I was still doing promotions. It was a roller coaster of emotions, I could not really enjoy whatever reactions I got. When my mom was out f the hospital, then I tried to understand ‘okay the film has got appreciation’. I am happy the film released, I had been waiting since 2019. The subject and the character I played, I really wanted my audience to watch it. But it happened at a time when I couldn’t enjoy it much,” she concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mahesh lauds Alia: ‘In 2 years, she had made more money than I did in 50 years’

9

Meet the Eternals: Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris

Esha speaks on facing casting couch twice: ‘They won’t do it to industry kids’

Nimrat injures her leg while working out, spotted at airport with a walker
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP