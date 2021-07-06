Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zayed Khan celebrates birthday with sister Sussanne Khan and family, his haircut reminds fan of Hrithik Roshan
bollywood

Zayed Khan celebrates birthday with sister Sussanne Khan and family, his haircut reminds fan of Hrithik Roshan

Zayed Khan’s sister Sussanne Khan shared a video from his birthday celebrations. At least four birthday cakes could be seen in the clip.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Sussanne Khan shared a video from Zayed Khan’s birthday celebrations.

Zayed Khan, who turned 41 on Monday, celebrated his birthday with his family. His sister Sussanne Khan shared a video in which he was seen blowing out the candles on at least four cakes as his family members, including wife Malaika Khan, parents Zarine and Sanjay Khan, sang Happy Birthday for him. He then cut one of the cakes.

Sussanne Khan shared the video on Instagram Reels and wrote, “Ma beautiful Familia…The best, specially talented, creative thinkers, (eccentric sometimes), hilariously funny with once in a while anger outbursts.. this amazing group of my people who entertain, cry, laugh and support each other through the madness of life. And I lucked out most coz I have these angels surrounding me Nonstop and persistently #HouseofKhan #welovewithallourhearts #oneforallallforone #Mypack.”

Fans showered love on Zayed Khan and his family. His hairstyle reminded one of Sussanne’s ex-husband Hrithik Roshan’s look in War. “Happy Birthday @itszayedkhan you haircut is same like @hrithikroshan sir... War one,” the fan commented. Another wrote, “Such a good looking family.” A third said, “This is so nice,” and added a heart emoji at the end.

On Monday, Zayed shared a selfie with his wife Malaika Khan, and dedicated his birthday to her. He expressed his gratitude to her for supporting him through the toughest of times and ‘never giving up on (him) even though (he) gave up on (himself)’. He also urged his fans to ‘go give a hug’ to the women who have changed their lives for the better.

Also see: Anushka Sharma blushes as Virat Kohli sticks his tongue out at her in old behind-the-scenes photo from ad shoot

Zayed gave fans a glimpse of his physical transformation by sharing a picture from the gym on his birthday eve. He looked noticeably more bulked up in the image and credited Hrithik as his ‘mentor’. The photo drew praise from Sussanne, who told her brother that he looked ‘faaab’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zayed khan sussanne khan hrithik roshan

Related Stories

bollywood

Zayed Khan’s body transformation wows fans, Hrithik Roshan gets a shout-out. Sussanne Khan says ‘looking faaab’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 12:40 PM IST
bollywood

When Zayed Khan poked fun at Himesh Reshammiya at award show and singer wasn't pleased, watch

PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:35 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP