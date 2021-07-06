Zayed Khan celebrates birthday with sister Sussanne Khan and family, his haircut reminds fan of Hrithik Roshan

Zayed Khan, who turned 41 on Monday, celebrated his birthday with his family. His sister Sussanne Khan shared a video in which he was seen blowing out the candles on at least four cakes as his family members, including wife Malaika Khan, parents Zarine and Sanjay Khan, sang Happy Birthday for him. He then cut one of the cakes.

Sussanne Khan shared the video on Instagram Reels and wrote, “Ma beautiful Familia…The best, specially talented, creative thinkers, (eccentric sometimes), hilariously funny with once in a while anger outbursts.. this amazing group of my people who entertain, cry, laugh and support each other through the madness of life. And I lucked out most coz I have these angels surrounding me Nonstop and persistently #HouseofKhan #welovewithallourhearts #oneforallallforone #Mypack.”

Fans showered love on Zayed Khan and his family. His hairstyle reminded one of Sussanne’s ex-husband Hrithik Roshan’s look in War. “Happy Birthday @itszayedkhan you haircut is same like @hrithikroshan sir... War one,” the fan commented. Another wrote, “Such a good looking family.” A third said, “This is so nice,” and added a heart emoji at the end.

On Monday, Zayed shared a selfie with his wife Malaika Khan, and dedicated his birthday to her. He expressed his gratitude to her for supporting him through the toughest of times and ‘never giving up on (him) even though (he) gave up on (himself)’. He also urged his fans to ‘go give a hug’ to the women who have changed their lives for the better.

Zayed gave fans a glimpse of his physical transformation by sharing a picture from the gym on his birthday eve. He looked noticeably more bulked up in the image and credited Hrithik as his ‘mentor’. The photo drew praise from Sussanne, who told her brother that he looked ‘faaab’.