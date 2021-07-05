Zayed Khan thanks wife Malaika for ‘never giving up’ on him, Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan send love

As Zayed Khan turned 41, he thanked his wife Malaika Khan for standing by him ‘through thick and thin’. In a lengthy note, he dedicated his birthday to her and credited her for pulling him out when ‘darkness was all around’. His sister Sussanne Khan and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan reacted to the post.

Zayed Khan shared a selfie with his wife Malaika Khan on Instagram and wrote, “Good morning People! I dedicate this day, my birthday to my wife Malaika for standing with me through thick and thin. For taming the beast, for loving that person inside me that I had lost touch with. For patiently handling my tantrums. For Never giving up on me even though I gave up on myself.”

“For showing me the true power of a good woman. For holding my hand even when darkness was all around and pulling me out of it. For reminding me who I was. For believing that the Power of Love can change even the grimmest circumstances. For reminding that ‘money talks but wealth whispers’,” he added.





Zayed asked his fans to ‘go give a hug’ to the women who have changed their lives for the better. “And in that hug express your gratitude and receive the power of their blessings . This Power is invisible but just the fuel you need to conquer any adversity! Thank you Malaika Khan. To me your the most beautiful girl in this world and I love you more then you can ever imagine. #happywifehappylife #Womanpower #Respect #Love #triumph @malzkhan,” he wrote.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra reveals why she slammed Salman Khan for digs at Priyanka Chopra but was silent on him helping her

Sussanne Khan dropped heart emojis on the post and wrote, “true to that.” Her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan commented, “sweet. happy birthday brother!”

On Sunday, Zayed shared a picture of himself at a gym, in which he looked bulked up. He credited Hrithik for his physical transformation, calling him his ‘mentor’. Sussanne praised Zayed and said that he looked ‘faaab’.