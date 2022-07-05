Zayed Khan on Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni: Who am I to say anything?

Actor Zayed Khan shares a close bond with his sister Sussanne Khan. He was recently spotted with her in Goa at a party which was also attended by her boyfriend Arslan Goni. When asked about his thoughts on the two, Zayed told Hindustan Times, “At my age, I find it most important to let people be and live.” (Also read: Zayed Khan: Fardeen Khan has been through a lot in life)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elaborating on his equation with Sussanne and Arslan, he said, “Whether the person is your brother, sister or friend, just let them be however they want. It’s also important to be there when they need you. As far as Arslan is concerned, I think he is a lovely boy. He has a sweetheart nature. And if that is keeping both of them happy, who am I to say anything?”

“At the end of the day, it's just about what makes you happy. While we are very quick to judge, a lot of people talk the talk but don’t walk the walk,” he added. Sussanne was earlier married to Hrithik Roshan and has maintained friendly terms with him. Both are co-parenting their sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan. Hrithik is often seen attending family outings with Sussanne and Zayed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the actor, Zayed also mentioned during the interaction, “We are people who don’t publicise what we talk about all the time. I have known Hrithik since I was 10. When you know people for that long, you know them from within. No matter if you talk every day or not, when you meet you know exactly where to pick it up. I love him from the bottom of my heart. He is one of the most generous, disciplined people I have ever met. He has always been the kind of brother I can speak my heart to. He gives the best advice a brother can. He is honest, critical and sincere. You just can't ask more.”

Zayed will soon announce his comeback project, which will stream on an OTT platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON