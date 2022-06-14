Sussanne Khan, boyfriend Arslan Goni enjoy 'summer of 2022' in US, pose for selfie. See pic

On Tuesday Sussanne Khan shared a picture with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The interior designer shared a selfie with Arslan from Melrose Avenue, California. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories she wrote, “Summer of 2022.” The couple was recently spotted hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. Also Read: Sussanne Khan is all heart for rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni as he wishes her 'congrats darling' for her new restaurant

In April 2022, Sussanne and Arslan made their relationship official after they were spotted holding hands at the parking area of the Mumbai airport. Sussane was seen smiling at the paparazzi as they walked together towards their car. Hours earlier, Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik was photographed with his girlfriend Saba Azad, holding hands.

Sussanne Khan shares a picture with Arslan Goni.

Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne, and Arslan were returning from Goa after partying together. The party was also attended by Pooja Bedi, Maneck Contractor, Farah Khan Ali, DJ Aqeel, Zayed Khan, director Abhishek Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan among many others. Also Read: Sussanne Khan, boyfriend Arslan Goni walk out of Mumbai airport holding hands, hours after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2000, nearly a year after he made his acting debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The couple later welcomed their sons Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan in 2008.

In December 2013, they filed for divorce, which got finalised in November 2014. Hrithik and Sussanne maintained a cordial relationship; they co-parent their two sons. In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Earlier, Pooja Bedi also talked about Sussane and Hrithik having found love again. “Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again,” she told Etimes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON