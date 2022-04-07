Sussanne Khan is all heart for rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni as he wishes her 'congrats darling' for her new restaurant

Sussanne Khan responded to a congratulatory message that rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni posted on Instagram. He had posted a picture of them together, to congratulate her for her new restaurant. Vedro, the new restaurant is in Panjim, Goa. (Also read: Pooja Bedi was with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan at Tuesday's Goa party, is 'delighted both have found love again')

Arslan posted the picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulations darling on your new restaurant." Re-sharing the post, Sussanne wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Thank You so much," and added a bunch of heart emojis.

A glimpse of Sussanne and Arslan's posts.

Thanking all the people who have been with her throughout, Sussanne posted a video on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, Sussanne and Arslan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport after partying with Hrithik and Saba Azad in Goa. Actor Pooja Bedi shared pictures from the party that also saw Sussanne's siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor.

Pooja also talked about Sussane and Hrithik having found love. “Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again,” she told Etimes.

Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2000, nearly a year after his Bollywood debut Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. A year after announcing their separation in 2013, they got divorced. Nonetheless, they support each other and have been working together to maintain a cordial relationship and co-parent their two sons. In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speculations of Sussanne's rumoured relationship with Arslan have been around for a while now. Arslan is an actor and is the cousin of former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni.

