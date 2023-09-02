Zeenat Aman recalls how old magazines described her as ‘out of sync, cursed, shattered'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took a trip down memory lane on Saturday as she shared what was written about her in magazines from the late 1970s to the 1990s. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Zeenat posted a series of old magazine covers that featured her. She also shared with her fans and followers what all she was accused of then. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman calls Sobhita Dhulipala 'a vision, albeit a complicated one' in Made in Heaven 2)

Magazines said Zeenat had cursed herself, was out of sync, shattered

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut earlier this year.

She captioned the post, "If the headlines were to be believed, in 1979 I had cursed myself, in 1982 I was being picked on, in 1984 I was out of sync, in 1985 I was marching towards self-destruction, and in 1998 I was shattered! There was a time that I subscribed to glossies and tabloids, but that passed very quickly."

Zeenat on ‘colossal breach of privacy’

Zeenat continued, "I could not relate at all to the person they presented me as. The headlines would be adulatory one day and vicious the very next. There was little by way of fact checking, and no remorse for errors made. When they got the story right - it was usually a colossal breach of privacy. When they got it wrong - those blatant lies would be taken as the gospel. These 'scandals'took their toll. It was its own form of public humiliation, and I remember the anxiety, outrage and grief that came with these."

Zeenat on confronting an editor about ‘malicious story’

She also wrote, "At some point my skin toughened, and the realisation dawned that it was impossible for me to challenge the persona that they wanted to create. The one time I confronted an erstwhile editor about a malicious story, she was full of excuses but not a single apology. I made up my mind then not to take it personally. Undignified as it was, their only interest was selling their magazines."

People react to Zeenat's post

"All this is just to say - people will always find reason to talk, and so it’s probably best not to allow their opinion or perception to define your life. You can do that for yourself," Zeenat ended her note. The post was liked by Kajol, Abhay Deol, Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza, and Ananya Panday among others. Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey posted hundred points, red heart, hug face and raised hands emojis.

About Zeenat's career

Zeenat began her acting career in 1970, and her early works include films such as The Evil Within (1970) and Hulchul (1971). She gained recognition with the musical drama Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971) and Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973).

Zeenat has given several hits in her career with films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, and Manoranjan. She was known for doing unconventional roles in her era.

