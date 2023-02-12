Zeenat Aman makes her Instagram debut, shares thoughts as 'only woman on a set' in the 70s

Zeenat Aman is the latest Indian celebrity to join Instagram. The veteran actor joined the social media platform on Saturday. She shared some recent pictures of herself shot by a young female photographer. The former beauty queen revealed how often she was the 'only woman on a set' in the 1970s. She added that she was looking forward to connecting with more young women working in the industry today. (Also read: When Zeenat Aman became the first Indian to win Miss Asia Pacific title at 19. Watch rare video, see pics)

On Saturday, Zeenat put up a photograph of herself casually dressed at home and wrote, "Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram." She also added a pink flower emoji to her caption. One Instagram user commented, "This is not just A Zeenat Aman. This is THE Zeenat Aman !!" Other fans also welcomed her on Instagram. Another person wrote, "A very, very warm welcome! You’ve been missed by so many of us !!"

For her second post on Saturday, the veteran actor added a close-up photograph and shared, “In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male-dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career, I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different.”

She added, “This series of pictures was shot by young photographer @tanyyaa.a_ in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together. It’s such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram."

Her photographer Tanya A commented, "Definitely my most cherished portrait making session. Thank you so much." While another fan added, "Gorgeous picture. You changed the face of the Hindi Film Leading Lady. You are a game-changer, Zeenat Ji. Thank you for sharing this lovely picture."

In her Instagram Stories, Zeenat revealed she was waiting to get verified and also thanked Diandra Soares, Tara Sutaria and Amaal Malik for welcoming her to the platform. She was last seen in a cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Panipat (2019).

The former beauty queen made her acting debut with The Evil Within (1970) with Dev Anand. She also acted in the films Hulchul (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Don (1978), Qurbani (1980), Dostana (1980), Laawaris (1981), and Hum Se Hai Zamana (1983).

