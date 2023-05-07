Zeenat Aman responds to designer's post calling her 'woman who defies time'; fans ask if she is 'a Hollywood superstar'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has responded after fashion designer Amit Aggarwal shared a post and called her a 'woman who defies time'. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Amit posted several pictures of Zeenat and also himself from his new store in Delhi. For the event, Zeenat wore a shiny black dress. Amit was also seen in a black outfit. (Also Read | Hours after slaying at fashion event in black gown, Zeenat Aman digs into burger: 'My Friday night explained in 2 pics')

Sharing the pictures, Amit captioned the post, "Eternity has always been an emotion at the heart and in every genome of the brand and its core. So it is no surprise why we as a brand are so magnetically pulled to Ms Zeenat Aman. A woman who defies time, with whom the lens of the past, present or the coming future feel blurred."

"Ms Aman cannot be placed within the context of time. She has inspired not just one but all generations since she created magic for the first time on celluloid. An epitome of what it means to be eternal and timeless, I am grateful to Ms Aman for bringing so much light to our new store at DLF Emporio," he added.

"@thezeenataman thank you for taking this journey with me, I believe we are creators from our soul, we will never cease to exist, just will keep coming back to create art that makes everything feel infinitely possible," he concluded. Amit also added the hashtags--Amit Aggarwal, DLF Emporio, Amit Aggarwal at Emporio. Reacting to the post, Zeenat commented, "Thank you for having me at your beautiful new store. I wish you all success (purple heart emoji)."

A fan commented on the post, "Stunning Zeenat Aman. Sheee is so gracious." Another person said, "Such a Queen! Yesterday, today, always." Some praised her beauty. "So beautiful Zeenat ma'am, old is gold," read a comment. "This lady is elegance personified," wrote an Instagram user.

"What gorgeousness, the muse, and the dress both!! She still looks amazing. That face card never declines," said another fan. "Wow.. isn't she any Hollywood Superstar? Would you please tell her that she is our all-time favourite and she is looking stunning each and every day," wrote another person. Zeenat also shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a purple heart emoji.

On Saturday, Zeenat shared two pictures on Instagram from the event. In one of the pictures, she wore the black dress while in the other Zeenat was seen in a white bathrobe munching her burger. She described her evening with the caption, "My Friday night explained in two pictures by @zanuski. Dress by @amitaggarwalofficial , burger by @burgerama.in."

Zeenat is quite active on social media and recently her video from the event with the Uorfi Javed emerged online. Both of them were seen talking to each other. The actor, who gave several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan and Yaadon Ki Baarat, played unconventional roles and broke the stereotypes.

