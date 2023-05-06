Hours after slaying at fashion event in black gown, Zeenat Aman digs into burger: 'My Friday night explained in 2 pics'

Zeenat Aman was in Delhi for an event, and shared two photos on Instagram that summed up her 'Friday night'. The veteran actor attended the opening of fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s new store on Friday wearing a black body-hugging gown by the designer. On Saturday, Zeenat, who keeps documenting her life – present and past– on Instagram, shared a glimpse of her latest outing. Also read: Zeenat Aman meets Uorfi Javed, fans think the veteran actor was 'staring at her from top to bottom'. Watch Zeenat Aman knows how to have a good Friday night. She shared a glimpse of Delhi trip.

Sharing photos of herself from Delhi, Zeenat wrote in her caption, "My Friday night explained in two pictures by @zanuski. Dress by @amitaggarwalofficial and burger by @burgerama.in."

In the first picture she posted, Zeenat posed inside a hotel. She wore a black Amit Aggarwal outfit and carried a matching black bag. The second, more relatable photo of the two, featured her digging into a burger after taking off her elegant designer dress. Zeenat wore a white bathrobe in the photo as she sat inside her hotel room and enjoyed her late-night meal.

Many reacted to Zeenat's latest post. Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, "Quite simply the coolest woman on Instagram." A fan seemed to agree, and wrote, "Class and style personified without all the drama. My favourite always." A fan also commented, "Ordering burger now, courtesy your pic ma'am." Another one said, "I just ate one from McDonald's (laughing emoji)." One more commented, "That's so cute."

Zeenat Aman has been making news for her social media posts lately, and has also been attending various events, including walking at fashion weeks, and has also been doing interesting photoshoots.

A video of her with actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed from Friday's event in Delhi surfaced online. On Saturday, fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya posted their video with 'What in the multiverse of madness is going on???' Soon, many reacted to the clip. An Instagram user commented, "Zeenat didn't sign up for this..." One more said, "Zeenat is going go back and ask her kids about Uorfi."

Zeenat is soon set to make her OTT debut with a web series titled Showsttopper.

