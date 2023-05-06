Zeenat Aman meets Uorfi Javed, fans think the veteran actor was 'staring at her from top to bottom'. Watch

Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s new store in Delhi saw a grand opening on Friday with many celebrities in attendance. One of them was veteran actor Zeenat Aman. Joining her was actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed. A video of the two from the event has surfaced online, and is getting all kinds of reactions. While some think Zeenat was 'staring from top to bottom' as Uorfi explained something to her, others were surprised to see the two together – both were dressed in black outfits by the designer. Also read: Zeenat Aman shares rare pic with sons, pens important note on parenting Zeenat Aman with Uorfi Javed at an event in Delhi.

On Saturday, fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya posted their video with 'What in the multiverse of madness is going on???' written on it. The caption read, "CAPTION THIS!! @thezeenataman and @urf7i meet at @amitaggarwalofficial." An Instagram user commented, "Zeenat didn't sign up for this..." One more said, "Zeenat is going go back and ask her kids about Uorfi." A person also wrote, “Uorfi Javed - 'I am telling you my clothes inspiration are from Ram Teri Ganga Maili (Zeenat's 1985 film)'.”

Some also joked about Zeenat's expression in the video as she met Uorfi, who is known for her unconventional fashion choices. One wrote, "Zeenat ji is staring at her from top to bottom." One more said, "Not Uorfi getting judged by none other than Zeenat." A comment also hinted at singer Doja Cat's recent interview at the Met Gala carpet, where she replied to every question with 'meow'. The comment read, "Zeenat’s comments are meow meow meow." A person also wrote, "Zeenat - ‘How did I time travel’." One more said, "Oh my eyes! This shouldn’t have occurred in the first place! Zeenat ji my heart goes out to you!

Zeenat Aman has been grabbing attention ever since her debut on Instagram in February this year. The veteran actor keeps sharing old and new pictures from her life along with eloquent captions. Her Instagram timeline is a treasure trove of memories of her time with the late Dev Anand, her relationship with her two sons, and more. From filmmaker Karan Johar to actor Kajol, many celebs have praised Zeenat's Instagram posts.

The veteran actor is also set to make her OTT debut with a web series titled Showsttopper. Her debut web series will reportedly also feature Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab.

