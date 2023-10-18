Zeenat Aman says she borrows designer outfits, doesn't want 'young people to feel pressured to buy new' clothes

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has revealed that the 'fancy designer outfits' which she wears to events like weddings, are borrowed. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Zeenat added that she shared it since she doesn't want young people 'to feel pressured into buying new outfits or spending beyond their means'. (Also Read | Raj Babbar recalls his first meeting with Zeenat Aman)

Zeenat shares pic, pens note

Zeenat Aman poses with her son Zahaan Khan and his partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeenat also posted a new picture of herself as she posed with her son Zahaan Khan and his partner. The actor was dressed in blue ethnic wear. Sharing the photo, Zeenat wrote, “My own wedding to the father of my children was a discreet affair. We eloped, and got married in Singapore in a low-key ceremony with just two witnesses.”

Zeenat talks about 'big Indian wedding'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "But reserved as I am, I can’t deny the charm and madness of the 'big Indian wedding'! The food, the music, the colours, the atmosphere of revelry - it’s infectious. This picture of @zanuski, @carapiranha and I was taken at a beautiful family celebration in Delhi last week.

Zeenat talks about designer outfits

Zeenat also wrote, 'I’ll take this opportunity to let you in on a secret too. Most of the fancy designer outfits that I wear to such occasions are borrowed. The jewellery I have on was loaned to me by Vimal from Argentum. And this powder blue sharara was sent to me by my dear friend Mohini Chabria. It will be dry cleaned and returned."

Zeenat's advice for youngsters

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I’m sharing this because I don’t want young people to feel pressured to buy new outfits or spend beyond their means just because they see celebrities in designer clothes. Whether you borrow, thrift or buy, what matters is that you don’t break your bank, and actually enjoy what you wear. And of course, in my books, comfort is key! In fact, I’ve thrown out all my high heels," concluded Zeenat.

About Zeenat

Zeenat made her Instagram debut in February this year. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebrities, dyeing of hair and many more things. In her career, she has given several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan and Yaadon Ki Baarat among others. She was known for doing unconventional roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.