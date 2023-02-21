Zeenat Aman shares pic from when she was 16; talks about how Zakir Hussain 'outdid' her with ad for the same tea brand

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of herself from when she did an ad for a tea brand. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Zeenat revealed that when she featured in the ad she was 'all of 16 years old'. She also said that tabla maestro and musician Zakir Hussain 'ultimately outdid' her for the ad. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman reveals recently learning ‘what a thirst trap is’; addresses speculations about her return to movies)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, Zeenat held a cup and saucer as she smiled for the camera in a purple outfit and large earrings. She revealed that she owned the jewellery and still has it. Zeenat captioned the post, "Before beauty pageants and cinema and becoming ‘the’ Zeenat Aman, I was just a determined school girl who happened to have a photogenic face. The Taj Mahal tea advertisement was shot on site in Agra."

She added, "I must have been all of 16-years-old, and was very earnest about my new job. The photographer, Obi, was equally dedicated and we shot at different locations around the Taj in a quest for the perfect image. The earrings I’m wearing in this photo were my own, and I still have them with me to this day."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeenat concluded, "It really was a wonderful experience, though I think Zakir Hussain @zakirhq9 ultimately outdid me in the advertising department with the genius 'wah Taj' campaign that was launched many years later. I believe a copy of this ad now hangs at the Taj Mahal Tea House in Bandra."

Sharing her post on her Instagram Stories, Zeenat wrote a note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Priceless picture mam. Would cherish every post u make..lots of love ..to 'the Zeenat Aman'." "What a priceless photo and such an interesting history behind it. Your posts are truly heartwarming, Zeenat Ji," read a comment. Sharing her post on her Instagram Stories, Zeenat wrote, "Tuesdays are for throwbacks, I hear. A post on one of the earliest projects I worked on."

Zeenat made her Instagram debut earlier this month. She has been sharing posts regularly giving fans glimpses of her life. On Monday, she shared a picture of herself sitting inside an auto rickshaw. Dressed in a black outfit, Zeenat looked outside the auto and smiled.

She wrote, "Last month @zanuski invited me over for coffee and said he’d be coming to pick me up. This was not the ride I expected. Oh well, life is unexpected and we all must adapt if we want to thrive. Have a great week everyone." Zeenat was talking about her son Zahaan Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON