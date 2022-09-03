Zeishan Quadri reacts to Shalini Chaudhary’s allegations: She assaulted me several time; will file defamation case against her

Actor-writer Zeishan Quadri is in legal war against his former business partner and producer Shalini Chaudhary after she alleged that the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor cheated her financially, sold her luxury cars without her knowledge and then threatened her. Now, he has come forward to address the allegations, saying she is trying to tarnish his name in the industry with the alleged allegations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Narrating a contradictory account, the producer claims to be a victim, and alleges that it was Shalini and her family who assaulted her in a public place.

“The case which she has filed is completely baseless. If I have threatened anyone, the person would have some kind of evidence against me. I challenge her to put the evidence out. I will be happy if she can give a proof. I have never raised my voice on her or anyone,” Quadri tells us, adding that he decided to speak up now because the allegations can hamper his career, with people taking advantage of his silence.

Last month, Chaudhary, who worked with Quadri on Crime Patrol’s Dial 100 and a film titled Halahal (2020), in her complaint stated that he took her Audi car and mortgaged it for ₹12 lakh after dodging her calls for the past year. He has been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening up about the allegations, the actor shares, “It was in 2018 when I first met her and she expressed her desire to work with me on Crime Patrol, and then we joined hands. We also worked on Halahal. All the dues from my side were cleared on October 27, 2020, which he said ‘Okay’.”

“I have the bank statements to prove it. After that I have not had any monetary transaction with her. Then in June-July she spoke of her car, requesting me to help her sell it because she was in dire need of money”.

He claims that despite him asking her to take her car back, she insisted on keeping it and selling it.

“I knew of a local dealer, and got them connected… Soon, one of my acquaintances agreed to buy the car and he gave Shalini two cheques. The first cheque was for ₹6 lakh (self-cheque) and another one was ₹13 lakh. In fact, I was shocked to know that the name written on the cheque was Rajbala Chaudhary,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor continues, “Soon after the deal, I got a call from her son saying that they are unable to clear the self-cheque at the bank, saying that the person who has issued the cheque needs to be present. I spoke to the buyer and then the party transferred the money to me. It was me who transferred it to Shalini”.

He sent an amount of ₹5,75,000 to Chaudhary. “The cheque was dated for November 9. Amounts of 1,75,000 and 4,00,000 were transferred to her on November 11 and 12. I told them to return the cheque of ₹6 lakh and take ₹25,000 in cash. Her son agreed. But they didn’t clear transaction,” he says, adding that soon he started getting calls from them abusing me, “telling me that their car was getting sold at 26 lakhs”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They used filthy language, which I can’t even tell you. I have voice notes on WhatsApp. They asked me to get the car back, which they sold in the first place. When I stopped responding to her abusive messages, she accused me of not picking her calls. I blocked her number”.

He says she filed a complaint against him at Malad police station in January, and he couldn’t go to appear before police as he was down with Covid-19. He was supposed to go to the police station on January 25, but he claims that Chaudhary’s sons assaulted her on January 24.

“They asked me for 16 lakhs for the car and 10 lakhs for Halahal. I refused… After the incident, I was shocked and under so much trauma. After 10 days, I filed a complaint against them, and the inquiry is still going on,” he says, adding he thought of dropping it thinking she is a single mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, in July, he got the summon sent by her, “My lawyer presented my side. But those people finally filed a case against me. We showed all the proofs to the court. The court’s order is expected on September 7,” he says, asserting, “They’re trying to make a name for themselves by tarnishing my image”.

After the case order on September 7, he will file a defamation suit against her. “I will also take forward my FIR in the assault case. She is trying to destroy my name, and my career, and I will not remain silent,” he says while ending.