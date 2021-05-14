Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zoa Morani urges more people to donate plasma amid worsening Covid-19 crisis
Zoa Morani urges more people to donate plasma amid worsening Covid-19 crisis

While Zoa Morani admits that things are fine with her and her family, the actor adds that it is heartbreaking to see what’s happening right now across the country during the second wave of Covid-19.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Actor Zoa Morani has donated plasma twice last year since her recovery.

As the fight against Covid-19 rages on in the country, people are pitching in to help by all possible means. While social media is flooded with pleas for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and injections, many who have recovered from Covid-19 are coming forward and donating plasma to help save lives.

Among them is actor Zoa Morani, who battled Covid-19 last year, has donated plasma twice.

Emphasising on the need to donate plasma, she says, “It is very crucial. Online, there are so many SOS calls looking for plasma donors. I wish I could go give some more. It felt so good that I was in a position to help someone. I hope more and more people donate plasma.”

While she’s grateful that things are fine with her and her family, Morani says it is heartbreaking to see the grim situation all across the country amid the second wave of the crisis.

“In hindsight now, we barely went through anything compared to what people are going through right now. It is heartbreaking. We didn’t see this coming at all. I do not have words to describe the current situation,” says the 33-year-old.

The Bhaag Johnny (2015) actor says that she prays for the country and for all those who are suffering, and battling the virus. She also admits that the second wave has caught everyone off guard.

“I really thought we were done with this…But this (second wave) has been one massive jolt. The year started off well for me with shooting for a lovely project, and then my sister’s wedding, but after this new wave, I absolutely have no idea where this year is going to take us. Prayers are my only strength right now,” Morani concludes.

